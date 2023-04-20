Check Calendar If Planning to Fly Out of Wenatchee

You may want to change your travel plans if you intend to fly out of Pangborn Memorial Airport in late August.

A project to rebuild the main taxiway so it falls into compliance with Federal Aviation Administration standards is in the works. As a result, the airport runway will have to close August 21-28.

Trent Moyers, Director of Airports at Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, says the closure is problematic, but the work has to be done.

"We would like to limit those closures as much as possible for both our commercial air service and our general aviation aircraft as well as our ambulance and cargo operators," Moyers said. "Anytime we have to close the runway, it means we're not able to land our fixed wing aircraft."

The project nearing $21-million dollars entails widening what's called Taxiway Alpha to 75 feet from 50 feet.

