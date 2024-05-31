The next year will bring structural changes to several local touchstones.

All told, these four capital projects will usher in $70 million, according to a City of Wenatchee press release.

The city is spearheading a sweeping overhaul of the Wenatchee Convention Center. When it's all said and done, the WCC will have been expanded by nearly 14,000 square feet. This includes an enlarged kitchen; renovations to the Gala and Fuji spaces; and improvements to the outdoor plaza.

Construction, which began in early May, is expected to last 15 months. The project is funded by a lodging tax.

The Chelan PUD is spearheading enhancements to Riverfront Park. Be on the lookout for trail renovations (these will apparently maximize pedestrian safety); a "steamboat-themed" splash pad; a new restroom and playground; and a darling new picnic shelter.

Construction begins in June and is expected to last until next spring. The project is funded jointly by the the City of Wenatchee and Chelan PUD.

The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority will oversee the blossoming of the Trades District. Construction begins in June on a dozen "leasable spaces" of varying sizes.

According to the city's press release, "The objective is to build-out each structure so that it provides self-contained space suitable for a variety of business needs." The project is funded by a cornucopia of grants.

The YMCA is spearheading the construction of a new facility to replace the former Chelan PUD headquarters. Two PUD buildings will have to be demolished before the main YMCA facility can be erected.

Construction begins next spring and will last an estimated 18 months. The project was funded by city, county and private support as well as the Washington Department of Commerce. As the YMCA likes to remind us, it takes a village!