Chelan Commissioners To Do Community Outreach Meetings In March

Chelan County commissioners are holding community outreach meetings in March. They've been conducting such gatherings in the past at different times as necessary.

County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons says they're changing the format for 2024.

"This year, we're doing more of an organized effort," said FitzSimmons. "We are going to have community meetings in March in each of the three commissioner districts. And then we're going to go ahead and do it in September as well."

The community events in March will be:

District 2: 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at Leavenworth Fire Hall, 228 Chumstick Highway. Commissioner Shon Smith will host the meeting.

District 3: 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Chelan City Hall, 135 E. Johnson Ave. Commissioner Tiffany Gering will host the meeting.

District 1: 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at Wenatchee High School (new commons area), 1101 Millerdale Ave. Commissioner Kevin Overbay will host the meeting.

A key group of department directors will be at each meeting.

They include directors representing Community Development, Public Works, Natural Resources, Economic Services, and the Regional Justice Center (Jail).

Each of the meetings will have different directors attending. Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison will also join in on the discussions.

“The commissioners and department directors will not present any presentations but rather will open up the community-led discussions with questions from the public,” said FitzSimmons. “It is our hope that these meetings focus on the individual concerns of the people living in each district. It’s an opportunity for the public to drive the conversations.”

The three-member Board of County Commissioners each represents a district in Chelan County.

District 1, represented by Commissioner Kevin Overbay, consists of the Malaga area and most of Wenatchee.

District 2, represented by Commissioner Shon Smith, consists of parts of the Sunnyslope area north of Leavenworth, Plain, Lake Wenatchee, and the northern parts of the county.

District 3, represented by Commissioner Tiffany Gering, consists of parts of the Sunnyslope area west to the Entiat, Chelan, and Manson areas.