Chelan County District Judge Stepping Down For Private Practice

Chelan County District Court Judge Kyle Mott is stepping down from his position to enter into a private law practice.

Mott is leaving on December 5, citing numerous reasons including two new children in his family and the purchase of a small business.

He'll be stepping down after likely winning reelection as he's running unopposed on the November ballot.

Chelan County Commissioners set up a process Monday to replace Mott, with a successor being named by mid-November.

The timeline is as follows:

Letters of interest and applications are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 to County Administrator Cathy Mulhall in the Commissioners Office.

The BOCC will review potential appointees on Nov. 1, narrowing the applications down to three finalists.

The three finalists will be interviewed Nov. 8.

An appointment will be made during the board’s session on Nov. 14.

Allen F. Blackmon and Jon Volyn are currently running against each other for position No. 1 of the District Court.

Commissioner Kevin Overbay stressed that the upcoming election and the appointment to Mott’s seat are unrelated, and that Volyn and Blackmon could seek to replace Mott.

“There is nothing preventing both candidates from applying for the vacated position; however, the board must move forward with filling Judge Mott’s position to help ensure a smooth transition in December,” Overbay said.

Two judges serve Chelan County District Court.

Overbay also thanked Mott for his dedication and service to the citizens of Chelan County.’

“Judge Mott has been a wonderful addition to not only District Court but also to the Chelan County family,” Overbay said.