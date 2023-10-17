Chelan County Prepping For Snow On Roads, Asking Public To Assist

Road crews in Chelan County are now prepping for winter by stockpiling about 4,500 tons of sand to treat icy roads.

The sand is now being physically dumped through screens to remove rocks and pebbles before being stored away for upcoming use.

The county is also asking the public to assist in the process by making sure snow plows will have a clear pathway this winter.

"We are reminding citizens right now that now is the time to look at any vehicles, RVs or trailers that you might have stored or sitting in the county right-of-way." said Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons

She says residents should remove any vehicle parked along county roads before snowplows are called to action.

"We never know when snow is going to hit here in Chelan County," FitzSimmons said. "And you don't want those vehicles in the right of way when our snowplows are coming through."

Vehicles sitting on the edge of a roadway will hinder snowplowing and other road maintenance efforts.

Vehicles in such spots are also a safety hazard for county drivers.

According to Chelan County, a vehicle can park along the right-of-way as long as it is not designated a “no parking” area and it is not impeding traffic or road maintenance, including snowplowing operations.

The county is also reminding residents that a vehicle is considered “abandoned” if left within the county right-of-way for more than 24 hours.

A right-of-way is an easement for public travel that’s maintained by Chelan County Public Works. The width of the right-of-way varies from road to road.

Abandoned vehicles can be removed or impounded by the sheriff’s office with the vehicle's owner responsible for any resulting fees.