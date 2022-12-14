Chelan County To Award Lodging Tax Funding For Events, Festivals

Chelan County Commissioners are in the process of determining which businesses and groups will get money from lodging taxes the county collects to help them stage an event or festival.

The money is awarded based on a number of factors, such as whether the event will increase tourism and convention activity or boost overnight stays and retail sales in the county.

Commissioner Tiffany Gering says the process is competitive.

"Because we have a budgeted amount we are going to allocate, we decide if we want to be able to award more, the full amount that people are asking, determining if they fit the criteria, and then take that plate of recommendations to the board of commissioners," said Gering.

The Chelan County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee collects the application for the funding, and commissioners will meet Friday to decide which applicants will be awarded.

About $300,000 in funding is available this year.

Gering says there can often be major events in the running, which could have a sizable impact on the economy, such as Rails and Ales.

Rails and Ales is an annual gathering in downtown Wenatchee where snow is spread across a sloped street for skiers and snowboarders to take part in a competition put on by Mission Ridge resort.

Badger Mountain is located adjacent to the competition and also takes part in the event.

Gering said there are about 30 applications in the running for the lodging tax money this year.

A full list of the criteria considered for the funding is below: