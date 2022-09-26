Chelan Douglas Health Board Member To Continue Criticism Of COVID Vaccine

A member of the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health is vowing to continue to bring up safety concerns over COVID-19 vaccinations after his latest effort.

Bill Sullivan asked the board at its most recent meeting to create a committee to study information the Health District gives to people before they get the vaccine, as well as the consent form they sign before getting the shot.

Sullivan points to documents signed by groups of doctors and medical experts that are critical of the vaccine and question its safety.

"This is an issue of massive divide and debate among the medical community, and the reason why we're not hearing from the other side is because they're being silenced," Sullivan told KPQ.

He says the only source for guidance on the pandemic were Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

His proposal to study the Health District's vaccine information and consent form was voted down by the Health Board 10-1, with only his vote favoring the move.

Board Vice Chair Marc Straub says the info and the consent form have been correctly formulated.

"From our perspective, from the board's perspective, through our legal council's perspective, it is what we should be doing.," said Straub. "We're satisfied with that. That was the gist of the discussion, and I think the resulting vote."

Health district administrator Luke Davies said the agency's informed consent policy is based on proven health practices.

"We are making sure that we are using standard industry practices, and that we are doing the best we can to inform the public about all the risks, regardless if it's a survey, or it's a vaccination, or if it's other services that we're providing," said Davies.

Sullivan's focus on the vaccine has dominated three of the four meetings since the new board first gathered June, and he says he'll continue to raise the issue moving forward.

The documents he has brought up to question the safety and efficacy of the vaccine includes Great Barrington Declaration, which in 2020 claimed mass COVID-19 infection could be tolerated, and that any infection would bring long term sterilizing immunity.

He also points to a document recently signed by hundreds of doctors, scientists, and health professionals that has declared an international medical crisis due to COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

In addition, Sullivan continually brings up the VAERS system which tracks vaccine side effects and adverse events. Sullivan told KPQ that the VAERS system reports 31,000 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC reports that from December 14, 2020, through September 14, 2022, VAERS received 16,516 preliminary reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency says reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.

Sullivan is a 49-year-old hydrogeologist from Wenatchee, who has consistently questioned the severity of COVID-19 infections and has called the vaccines experimental, and possibly hazardous.