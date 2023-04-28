Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Adds to Foothills Trail System

More of the Wenatchee Foothills overlooking the valley will soon be preserved thanks to a recent purchase.

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust announced today (4/28) that 20 acres bordering the Saddle Rock Natural Area has been bought from the original property owners.

The property will remain open to hikers and mountain bikers, but no trailhead or neighborhood access will be offered.

"But you can access it from Saddle Rock. You can hike, you can bike from Saddle Rock down the hill from this piece of property." Land Trust Associate Director Angela Morris said.

The property will be open for recreation all year.

