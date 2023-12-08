Chelan Man Accused Of Rape, Assault Gets Slashed Bail

A 52-year-old Chelan man charged with rape and assault now has a trial date and a bail that's been reduced from $5 million to $750,000.

Bail for Darren Daniel Hunter was reduced Thursday after his lawyer filed a motion this week, but he remains in Chelan County jail unable to make the payment.

Hunter is accused sexually assaulting a woman at his home in Chelan and had previously pleaded guilty to sexually motivated assault in King County.

He has a tentative trial set for December 19th in Chelan County Superior Court. He has a readiness hearing set for next Wednesday.

If he does come up with money for his bail, Hunter will be confined to electronic home monitoring.

While living in Kent he worked as a middle school teacher until he was fired after pleading guilty to charges of assault with sexual motivation.

Hunter was arrested in late July on his accusations in Chelan.