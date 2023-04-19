Chelan PUD Temporarily Closing Customer Relations On Wednesdays

Chelan PUD is temporarily shutting down its customer relations services on Wednesdays.

Live in-person and phone interaction at the Wenatchee office is being reduced to four days a week for a five-month period.

Chelan PUD Business Manager Lindsey Mohns says the down time is being used the train workers on changes in operations.

“We have significant changes underway in our billing system, both with projects underway and recent developments of just in the way the system works and processes transactions,” said Mohns. “Therefore, we are in need of performing a lot more staff training.”

Chelan PUD in-person and live phone service in Wenatchee will be shut down on Wednesdays from May through September.

Chelan PUD in-person and live phone service in the Wenatchee office will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from May through September.

Mohns says closing down on Wednesday will bring the fewest disruptions to customer service.

“Wednesdays really are our lowest traffic day from a customer perspective,” Mohns said. “So, (it’ll be) the least amount of impact. While we do realize it will be an impact to customers, that day we’re hoping is the fewest number of customers impacted.”

The Wenatchee lobby, service building and all other utility services will remain open for regular operations.

PUD Customers will still have numerous ways to pay their bills, other than talking to an employee.

They include Self-Service Power Pay Kiosks at PUD offices in Wenatchee, Chelan and Leavenworth which accept cash, checks, and cards.

Other options include an on-site payment drop box, an automated pay-by-phone line, online payments and payment by mail

Accommodation will also be made for customers in disconnected status to allow for reconnection.