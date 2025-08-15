Chelan will receive $3 million in state funding for its East Chelan Water Reservoir Project.

Project Overview

According to a release from the City, Chelan's hillside water system has vulnerabilities that were exposed by the 2015 Chelan Complex Fire.

The project plans to include a one-million-gallon water reservoir, a new booster pump, pressure-reducing valve, and transmission lines to connect and stabilize the system.

Why Chelan Needs This Upgrade

The city cites the Palisades Fire in California as an example of why this is necessary.

“Even under ideal conditions, with a limited amount of reservoir capacity, we've been operating on borrowed time,” said Chelan Fire & Rescue Chief Brandon Asher.

Wildfires strain everything — our people, equipment, and water systems. This new infrastructure provides the crucial support we need to protect lives and property.”

Planned Improvements

If there were a fire emergency, there are currently three small reservoirs in north Chelan and they are only able to provide 11 hours of water.

12th District Rep. Mike Steele helped secure the funding after months of meetings with Mayor Erin McCardle. In January, U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier and U.S. Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell helped find money for the project in the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024, which awarded the city $9 million in federal funding.