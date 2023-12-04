Child Killed In Rollover Accident Near Warden

A 9-year-old Othello girl is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Grant County early this morning (Monday, Dec. 4).

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred on Road U Southeast about five miles south of Warden at around 5:45 a.m., when a pickup truck with the cruise control engaged hit a patch of ice, lost control, and rolled.

Sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman says the child's mother was driving the pickup and the child was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover.

"The child's mother then exited the vehicle and found her child pulseless and not breathing and attempted CPR. She continued those efforts until first responders arrived and then they continued that care but the child unfortunately died at the scene."

Foreman says the accident serves as a grim reminder about not using a vehicle's cruise control during winter weather.

"Anytime during the winter, cruise control is just not a good idea. Because the roads are unpredictable and if you hit a patch of ice your vehicle's rear end is just going to get away from you. That's what happened this morning. The truck started to fishtail and driver wasn't able to regain control and the pickup rolled over."

The deceased child's two siblings - ages ten and seven - were also passengers in the pickup, and they along with their mother were all transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake with non-life-threatening injuries.

Foreman says everyone inside the truck was wearing a seat belt, expect the 9-year-old victim.

The names of everyone involved in the wreck are being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

Get our free mobile app