City Council Challenger Wins Only Contested East Wenatchee Race
The Challenger has beaten the incumbent in the only contested race for city government in East Wenatchee.
Ken Arnold has 50 more votes than Position 2 City Councilor Harry Raab, with only 11 ballots left to count countywide.
Arnold also leads Raab by more that 1 percent, which is the threshold for an automatic recount in Washington state.
Arnold won the district 1 council race with 1,257 voted (50.87%) over Raab's total 1,207 (48.85%).
Candidates ran unopposed in all the other East Wenatchee government races - including incumbent Mayor Jerrilea Crawford, City Council Position 1 candidate Mark Botello (Incumbent councilor John Sterk did not seek reelection), Position 5 incumbent Shayne L. Magdoff and Position 6 incumbent Christine Johnson.
Results will be certified on November 28th.
Also in Douglas County, incumbent Mansfield Mayor won reelection with 93 votes ( 65.49%) over Kris Neff, 46 votes (32.39%).
And Loyd Smith will be the new mayor of Waterville with 271 (60.22%) over incumbent Jill Thompson, who garnered 173 votes (38.44%).