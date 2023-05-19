City of E Wenatchee Awards $15K for Soccer Tourney

The City of East Wenatchee has awarded $15,000 to Wenatchee FC Youth for their Apple Cup Soccer Tournament, which is planned for this summer.

The allocation was made at a meeting of the East Wenatchee City Council this week.

"The Apple Cup Tournament was around for years and has a history of over thirty years," explained the City's Events Director Trina Elmes at the meeting. "Prior to COVID, it kind of fizzled out, so they're bringing it back. Instead of holding it in the fall, they're going to have it in August, which is prime soccer season."

Elmes also detailed for the council the broad geographical reach the tournament is expected to have.

"They're going to draw soccer clubs from Washington State, Oregon, Idaho, Southwestern British Columbia, and Alberta. Their primary goal for the tournament is to raise funds for their club's scholarship program and infrastructural expansion."

The tournament is what's known as a "stay-and-play" style event, which means it requires an advance agreement with local hotels that will guarantee lodging for its participants.

The tournament is scheduled for August 4-6 at a location in East Wenatchee that has yet to be determined.