E Wenatchee Holding Wings ‘N Wishes Holiday Event

The City of East Wenatchee will hold its annual Wings 'N Wishes Holiday Event this week.

East Wenatchee Mayor, Jerrilea Crawford, says the event is designed for kids and families to have some Christmastime fun.

"It's a great time for the community to gather. There's always a lot of kids. Santa arrives on a fire truck with lights going and sirens blaring and kids can have their photo taken with Santa. There's also a lot of other activities that they can do on our lawn in front of city hall."

City Hall is being turned into Santa's Village for the event and will feature activities like letter writing to Santa, a Polar Bear Den storytime, face painting with Mrs. Claus, Elf Patrol mugshots with officers from the East Wenatchee Police Department.

There will also be food vendors, a holiday tree lighting ceremony, and caroling performances by the Sterling Junior High School Choir.

The Wings 'N Wishes event at city hall will take place from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 7), but that's not the end of the holiday fun.

Crawford says Santa Claus will be sticking around in East Wenatchee for a few days and will be making appearances throughout the city on Saturday (Dec. 9).

"Saturday, he'll be driving around in the fire truck through neighborhoods. It's a great way for people to watch Santa go by with the police escort out their living room window. He will also go by many schools and parks and it's just a fun way to get him out into our community for those who aren't able to get out and see him on Thursday."

You can track Santa's progress on his route through East Wenatchee via the City's website by clicking here.

Those attending the holiday event at city hall on Thursday are also being encouraged to bring a toy for the NCW Community Toy Drive.

