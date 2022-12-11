City of Leavenworth Hold Public Hearing for Permanent Closure of Front Street

The City of Leavenworth is holding a public hearing on the proposed permanent closure of Front Street on Tuesday.

In 2020, the city closed off vehicle access to portions of Front Street and 8th Street.

The city extended the closure to last until Dec. 31, while they worked with MxM Landscape Architecture LLC on design options for the downtown area that included a permanent road closure for vehicles.

These road closures will provide pedestrians more access to businesses in downtown Leavenworth, while maintaining road access to emergency and delivery vehicles.