City Of Wenatchee Public Works Director Resigning

The City of Wenatchee's Public Works director is stepping down.

Rob Jammerman announced his resignation from the position this week after spending the last six years with the City.

City administrator, Laura Gloria, says Jammerman doesn't intend to fully retire and will be involved in the process of hiring his successor.

"Rob's calling this a 'restyle-ment', he's not quite ready to fully retire but he wanted to work on some of his other passions. He'll still be really actively involved in the community and actively involved in the transition and helping us with interviews and reviewing applications. He's very much committed to making certain the department continues to be successful."

Gloria adds the City has already begun the process of hiring a new Public Works director.

"We've opened the recruitment process, so we'll be reviewing applications and hopefully doing interviews over the next couple of weeks. Usually for a director's role, it takes a little bit of time. We have a couple of extra rounds of interviews those candidates go through, along with extra meet-and-greets with local agencies or agencies we work closely with. We anticipate it will take two to three months to hire someone."

Those who are interested in applying for the position can do so through the City's website.

Prior to his tenure in Wenatchee, Jammerman spent 30 years as a manager in the public works department for the City of Kirkland.

His last day on the job will be in June, when the City's Police Chief, Steve Crown, and information technology director, Dale Cantrell, will also be retiring.