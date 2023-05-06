Classy Chassis Parade and Car Show Draws Hundreds of Classic Cars

The Classy Chassis Parade and Car Show drew hundreds to East Wenatchee Friday night.

According to the City of East Wenatchee, Classy Chassis is defined as a vehicle that looks and is maintained in a style that represents the “Spirit of the Event.”

Visitors got a glimpse at over 100 classic cars, custom made cars, and modern cars.

The parade kicked off with the Wenatchee Valley’s first ever electric police vehicle, a Ford F150 Lightning, part of Douglas County PUD’s electric vehicle pilot program.

After the parade, there were dozens of dancers who took part in the Dancing in the Street event, providing a beer garden for those 21 and older, food vendors, and a free family-friendly concert at Gateway Park.

Those who took part in the parade include the following:

East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz

Apple Blossom Festival’s Grand Marshall U.S. Air Force Col. Sarah Babbitt

Eastmont Junior High School Band

Apple Blossom Queen Scarlette Cron

Apple Blossom Princess Dylan Schmitten

Dinoco and Lightning McQueen from the movie "Cars"

Eastmont High School Jazz Band

Orchard Middle School Band

Sterling Junior High School Band