Saturday is Make A Difference Day. We at NewsRadio 560 KPQ are partnering with Apple Valley Honda for the annual Wenatchee Valley Coats For Kids. We’re broadcasting from the Albertson’s parking lot on North Wenatchee Avenue from 10 til 2, powered by our friends at Sew Creative. We’re gathering up your donated new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves for ages kindergarten through high school. And, we gladly accept your cash and gift cards as well. Help keep a kid warm this winter with Wenatchee Valley Coats For Kids during Make A Difference Day, Saturday from 10 til 2 at the Albertson’s parking lot, powered by Sew Creative. We’ll see you there!