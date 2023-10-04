Colville Tribes Now In Full Possession Of Antoine Creek Ranch

The Confedrated Tribes of the Colville Reservation have acquired roughly 2,500 acres of land in Okanogan County.

The Antoine Valley Ranch near Tonasket has been repatriated to the Colvilles through an agreement with the non-profit Western Rivers Conservancy.

The land is considered part of the Colville bands ancestral territory and includes a two-mile stretch of Antoine Creek, which is a primary spawning location for migrating steelhead from the Okanogan River.

The conservancy purchased the land in 2020, when they initially gave half of it to the tribe. The other half was officially deeded to the Colvilles last week.

The Washington Department of Ecology will oversee water rights on the land in partnership with administrators from the Colville Tribes.