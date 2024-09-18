A GoFund Me page has been set up for Austin Roelle, an East Wenatchee man whose spill on Monday resulted in hip, wrist and foot fractures.

Roelle was reportedly at home hanging Christmas lights when he plummeted 15 to 20 feet from a ladder. His two small sons apparently witnessed the ordeal.

Roelle has since undergone hip surgery at Harborview Medical Center. He faces an uphill battle, according to sister and fundraising organizer Justine.

"Austin is a self-employed contractor," Justine writes. "Being out of work due to this accident will be a significant financial burden on him and his family. In addition to medical bills, they will have expenses related to his recovery, rehabilitation, and caring for his children during this challenging time."

As of this writing, the family has received just over $5,000 from donors.