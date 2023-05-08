Concrete Pouring Error Leads to Delay for White Trail Roundabout

Work to construct a roundabout at the intersection of State Route 28 (SR-28) and White Trail Road west of Quincy will take longer than originally scheduled.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says the delay is being caused due to an error by the project's contractor.

DOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says the issue involves concrete that was poured in the wrong location.

"It appears that the north-south alignment of the concrete for the roundabout at White Trail Road was poured about four feet too far to the west. This is just not something that we can construct around, so the contractors were out there this weekend tearing up the concrete, and that has to be one of the most disappointing things you can see on a project."

Loebsack says the mistake will mean drivers on that stretch of SR-28 must endure construction delays for longer than expected.

"Traffic has not been flowing great through that project zone and we'd hoped to have that work done and the road fully reopened in a timely manner. Even though we don't have to go all the way back to square one, for those who have to travel through that area, it does mean probably two to three more weeks of construction zone travel and delays."

A portable traffic signal has been directing traffic through the work zone throughout the project and that device is expected to remain on site to provide the same function.

Work on the roundabout began in mid-April and was originally slated to be wrapped up in early June. Now Loebsack says the work might not be completed until late June or early July.

The original cost of the project was expected to be $2.8 million.