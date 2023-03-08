Concrete Replacement Set For Busy East Wenatchee Intersection

Upgrades to a busy East Wenatchee intersection are set to for this year.

Crews will replace the asphalt at the intersection of Eastmont Avenue and Grant Road with concrete.

East Wenatchee Public Works Manager Gerren Melton says the concrete upgrade will fix an ongoing problem. "Where the asphalt's been pushed up over the lane, that's not going to happen once the concrete goes in," said Melton.

The concrete intersection is part of a larger overall project that includes an asphalt overlay of a major portion of Grant Road.

"Also done this year will be an overlay from Valley Mall Parkway up to Georgia (Ave.)," Melton said. "And then next year, we'll be looking at overlaying the rest of Grant Road from Georgia to Kentucky (Ave.)"

In addition, several ADA ramps on Grant Road that were not compliant will be upgraded.

Money from the National Highway System (NHS) Asset Management Program totaling $1,303,000 will be used to construct the concrete intersection,

NHS is also supplying $1,543,000 to overlay Grant Road from N Georgia Ave to N Kentucky Ave, and upgrade curb ramps.

An additional $755,000 was sent to cover the cost of the ADA ramps.

The City also applied for and received an additional $785,000 in funding to overlay Grant Road from Valley Mall Parkway to N Georgia Ave from the National Highway Freight Program.

The total cost of the project is almost $4.4 million.

The current schedule for these projects is to construct the concrete intersection at Grant & Eastmont and overlay Grant Road from Valley Mall Parkway to N Georgia Ave in Fall 2023.

In Spring 2024 the city will overlay the rest of Grant Road from N Georgia Ave to N Kentucky Ave.