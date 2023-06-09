By Joel Norman Wenatchee AppleSox

The Springfield Drifters used a four-run second inning to win the rubber match of a three-game series against the Wenatchee AppleSox, 5-2, on Thursday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Easton Amundson launched 425-foot home run in the bottom of the first inning but Wenatchee (4-2) was done in by three errors. The AppleSox only collected four more hits after Amundson’s second home run of the summer. The AppleSox have now homered in four consecutive games

Easton Amundson Photo: AppleSox Media

Toby Haarer (1-1) allowed four runs in six innings but only one run was earned. He struck out eight, a season-high by an AppleSox starter, and faced the minimum from the third through the sixth innings. Haarer retired the final eight hitters that he faced in order.

Toby Haarer Photo: AppleSox Media

Wenatchee’s other run came in the fourth inning when Austin Bunn led off with a double and scored on an infield single and a throwing error. Ty Kennedy reached and moved into scoring position but was injured on the play and had to leave the game shortly after.

UP NEXT:

The AppleSox shift their focus to the Victoria HarbourCats, who come to town on Friday for the first of a three-game series at 6:35 p.m. The HarbourCats led the North Division with a 6-0 record and are the lone undefeated team remaining in the West Coast League.