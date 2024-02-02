Davies Resigns As CDHD Administrator

After spending three years as the Health Administrator for the Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD), Luke Davies is stepping down.

His resignation was announced in a press release from CDHD this morning (Friday, Feb. 2).

Davies says he'd been contemplating the move for some time.

"I've been thinking about this decision for a while. When you spend three years working through a pandemic and supporting a local agency, it takes quite a bit out of anyone who's doing that work. In reflecting upon things for the past couple of months and talking with family and friends about it, I felt it was finally time."

Davies began his tenure in January of 2021, during the height of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the beginning of mass vaccinations.

He says the most important thing that happened during his time with the agency was its ability to finally grow into its own.

"The biggest thing has been the shift that allowed our agency to modernize. We were incredibly fortunate during the pandemic that the state recognized the chronic underinvestment that had been made over the years in local public health. So the funding that came in to help stabilize local public health during the pandemic and has continued afterwards is an incredible achievement."

After taking some much-needed time off, Davies says he will consider his next move in healthcare, including a possible return to the East Coast where he worked as an infectious disease specialist prior to arriving in the Wenatchee Valley.

His last day at CDHD will be March 1, 2024.

