CDHD Holding Meet & Greet For Administrator Finalists

The Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) is holding a meet-and-greet with its finalists for new chief administrator this week.

Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith says the event will provide an opportunity for the candidates to find out more about the Wenatchee Valley, while also letting attendees ask them questions.

"We narrowed the field down to three individuals who are traveling in to come and see what our community is like and meet us as board members and get to meet the public as well."

Smith adds the County was both surprised and flattered to receive the number of applications it did for the position from places far and wide.

"We had thirty-one people from around the world apply for this position and were blown away at how far away some of the resumes were coming in from. We had some incredibly-experienced people from places like Africa, Spain, and other places around the world who applied for this job."

The three finalists are vying to fill the void left by former administrator Luke Davies, who resigned from the position earlier this year and departed last month.

The meet-and-greet will take place from 3-5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 25 North Worthen Street in Wenatchee on Friday.