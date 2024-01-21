Washington Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Product Sold At Costco

The Chelan-Douglas Health District says it's working with state and federal public health partners in an ongoing Salmonella outbreak investigation.

The district has confirmed in a news release that five of the 47 people infected with Salmonella nationwide are from Washington State.

The outbreak has been linked to Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Gran Beretta, which is sold at Costco stores.

Four out of the five Washington cases report consuming that product prior to illness

It contains black pepper coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa and prosciutto and is sold as a two-pack.

According to Washington State Department of Health, Costco members may return Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Gran Beretta product with a “Best By” date prior to June 13th 2024 for a full refund.

Another charcuterie product is linked to the Salmonella outbreak. Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler is sold at Sam’s Club, and contains prosciutto, sweet soppressata and dry coppa. There are no Sam’s Club store locations in Washington.

The Chelan Douglas Health District recommends the following:

Check your fridge for recalled products. Do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled product using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Contact your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving