Deputies Say Homeowner Held Suspect Until Arrest Made

A resident near Quincy is being credited for protecting his property and assisting with an arrest.

Grant County deputies got a call at about 10 pm Monday night in the 13000 block of Martin Road about a woman breaking into a home.

i FIBER ONE reports they arrived on the scene to find the home owner holding a woman at gunpoint.

Deputies were able to identify 27-year-old Mary Aldana of Quincy as a suspect in the break-in.

She was taken to the Grant County Jail on a burglary charge.