Deputies Seeking Help To Locate Woman Last Seen In Sunnyslope
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help in locating a 47-year-old woman who was last seen leaving the Sunnyslope area at 4:45am Wednesday.
Deborah Hansen was driving a grey 2012 Ford Expedition that was later found abandoned in the Apple Capital Loop Trail parking lot off Empire Ave in East Wenatchee.
Hansen is 5’6”, 160lbs, with brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white North Face winter jacket.
Anyone who can assist in locating Hansen is asked to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 509-667-6845.
