East Wenatchee Getting Quarter Of State Program Money For Project

The city of East Wenatchee is getting almost a quarter of new statewide funding for infrastructure projects

The State Public Works Board has approved $4.37 million for pre-construction projects in eight Washington communities.

The awards support roads and streets, domestic water, sanitary sewer and solid waste, recycling and organics infrastructure.

East Wenatchee is getting a $1 million loan/grant for the North Kentucky Avenue Corridor Improvements project.

Also getting funding in North Central Washington were the Okanogan County cities of Pateros and Twisp, which received $100,000 and $150,000 respectively for water system plans.

The Public Works Board awarded eight pre-construction applications from local jurisdictions, all of which passed the minimum scoring threshold to be eligible for funding.

The purpose the program, known as the Public Works Traditional Pre-Construction program, is to accelerate project readiness to proceed to construction.

It's a competitive program which is open continuously, with quarterly funding being awarded until all the money allocated is spent.

There's still almost $3 million for pre-construction awards that'll be distributed between now and June of next year.

The next round of awards is expected in October.

“Infrastructure is fundamental and the foundation of healthy, safe, and vibrant communities,” said Washington State Public Works Board Chair Kathryn Gardow.

“The...Board is delighted to work with our communities and partner agencies to be a reliable and affordable source of funding and technical assistance to maintain the health of our state’s infrastructure systems. The Board is pleased to award these pre-construction contracts to jurisdictions who are doing the much-needed work prior to proposing a locally-needed construction project.”