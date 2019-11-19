East Wenatchee Holding Retirement Party for Mayor, Police Chief

The City of East Wenatchee is hosting a retirement party for Mayor Steve Lacy and Police Chief Randy Harrison in December.

Soon-to-be Mayor Elect Jerrilea Crawford stated she's been lucky to have a predecessor like Lacy.

"He's been very kind and very helpful in trying to bring me up to speed." Crawford said, "He's been very open and receptive and I'm just happy to be able to rely on his background and hopefully be able to keep moving forward the way he has done."

According to a press release, the whole community is invited to this celebration December 6th from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at City Hall.