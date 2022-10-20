East Wenatchee Police Find Suspect Through Community Outreach

The East Wenatchee Police Department was able to find a vehicle prowling suspect through community support Thursday.

On Tuesday morning, the caller reported their tools missing after they returned to their car at Eastmont Lanes Monday night.

On Wednesday, East Wenatchee Police asked the community to help officers locate a driver suspected of stealing stolen power tools at Eastmont Lanes.

The East Police Department posted on their official Facebook and Instagram a screenshot of the video surveillance taken at Eastmont Lanes.

East Wenatchee Police Officer Ty Sheets says they were looking for a unique looking white Dodge Ram, with a canopy in the back with a ladder rack.

On Thursday, the suspect was caught in his home and the case was given to the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney.

The tools were worth around $800, and later returned to the original owner.