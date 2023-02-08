East Wenatchee To Repave Portion Of Rock Island Rd.

The City of East Wenatchee is working to finalize another repaving project.

The city council has approved a contract for a firm to conduct engineering and design work to repave Rock Island Road between Grant Road and McGee Street SE.

East Wenatchee Public Works Manager Garren Melton says the project will bring upgrades to other services in addition to fresh road pavement.

"We've already reached out to the water district," said Melton. "And they have a water main that they're also looking to upgrade. So, we're going to get the great value from partnering with them again. And the sewer district is also out doing some reconnaissance work to see if they want to be a part of this project as well."

The city is getting $446,000 in grant funding from the state Transportation Improvement Board for the project.

The Transportation Improvement Board funds high priority transportation projects in 320 cities and urban counties in the state. The TIB gets its funding from revenue generated by three cents of the statewide gas tax.

RH2 Engineering was awarded the contract to provide engineering services to design work for the Rock Island Road repaving project through a bidding process. The city will pay RH2 $70,000 for its work.

Melton says the public benefits when the city can work with services such as the water and sewer districts on road projects.

“It’s really limiting the impact to the public by partnering with these other agencies,” Melton said. “No one likes when there’s a water leak, and the road gets closed. And so, this is a great way to address a lot of these issues.”