East Wenatchee’s ‘Festival of Flight’ Coming to Pangborn Airport

East Wenatchee is hosting the “Festival of Flight,” for the very first time on August 6 at Pangborn Memorial Airport.

This event celebrates Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon’s first non-stop, trans-Pacific flight on the famous “Miss Veedol.” On Oct. 3, 1931, Pangborn and Herndon left the Sabishiro Beach in Misawa, Japan and crashed into East Wenatchee.

The City of East Wenatchee has partnered with Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority for this event.

The event will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will provide:

Aviation History

Tours and rides for the B-17 and B-25 Bombers

Local food vendors

Japanese Taiko Drum Circle.

