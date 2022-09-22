Ellensburg Doctor Has License Suspended

An osteopathic doctor from Ellensburg can no longer practice medicine after a suspension of her license.

The Department of Health says Anna Elperin signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers without justification numerous times.

Elperin is also accused of failing to follow procedure while treating patients with medical conditions.

That includes failing to complete a required evaluation and record keeping for an insulin dependent diabetic with high blood pressure, and failing to comply with opioid prescribing regulations for high-risk chronic pain patients.

Elperin is contesting her allegations, but cannot practice in the state until the charges are resolved. She has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the new charges.

Elperin is the owner and sole physician at Awake Health in Ellensburg She previously had her license restricted.