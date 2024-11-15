Ephrata Schools Closed Friday Due To Threats Of Violence

All schools, public and private, in the Ephrata School District are closed today due to threats that have reportedly been directed at several of its schools.

The Ephrata Police Department says two students at Ephrata High School got into an altercation on Tuesday (Nov. 12), and one of those students subsequently posted threats to harm the student he scuffled with, as well as other students at the high school with a firearm.

The student who allegedly made those threats was identified by investigators and arrested the following day. They were then remanded to the custody of their parents later in the day.

Police Chief Erik Koch says a second round of threats was then reported on Thursday (Nov. 14), following the student's release.

"Those social media posts threatened school shootings at the Ephrata High School, Ephrata Middle School, and Parkway Elementary School."

Koch says the investigation into the latest threats is ongoing, but it is not currently believed that they are in any way related to the threats involving the two students who fought earlier in the week.

Koch adds that threats over social media have become and all-too-common occurrence, and police always want to know about any that are made right away.

"Social media threats are common in today's world. To aid in our investigations, we are asking people to report any social media threats they might see and never re-post them."

The threats reported Thursday have not only resulting in the cancellation of all classes in the district, but also driver's education courses; all buses to and from the Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center; the blood drive that was scheduled for today at Ephrata High School; all sports practices; and any and all club meetings at all District schools.

Koch says investigators are currently working with the District to identify and locate the person(s) responsible for the latest threats. He did not know how long classes and activities in the District plan to be interrupted.

In a social media post of its own, the District says the safety of its students and staff will remain its top priority as it deals with all of the threats involving its schools this week.