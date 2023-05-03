Ephrata Paraeducator Honored For Heroic Rescue Of Child

A Paraeducator in Ephrata is being recognized for a heroic effort

Grant Elementary Paraeducator Lee Er Phua-Sharp found a child who was unresponsive on the playground, and quickly performed CPR, which revived the child.

EMS crews then treated and released the child, who is expected to make a full recovery.

The district says Phua-Sharp was assisted by other staff members on the playground who moved students away from the scene and comforted children who were troubled by the event.

An all-school assembly was held that afternoon, Thursday, April 27, to help students understand what had happened and to update them on the condition of their fellow student. Kids were also given counseling and strategies for coping with a potentially traumatic event.

Phua-Sharp will receive the Ephrata School District’s “Excellence Award” at an upcoming assembly at Grant Elementary School.

“Lee Er was in the right place, at the right time and had the right skills for the situation,” said Grant Elementary School Principal, Shannon Dahl. “She did an amazing job caring for our student and remaining calm and collected despite the noise and activity of the playground. We’re extremely thankful that she was there to assist and that her actions helped lead to the student’s full recovery. We couldn’t be more proud.”

“Lee Er is a shining example of what it means to be in service to others,” said Ephrata School District Superintendent Tim Payne. “She stepped-up and quickly took life-saving action. We’re proud of her efforts to save this child and very proud to have her as part of our team.”

Phua-Sharp has been a paraeducator at Grant Elementary since August 2020.