Injuries, Numerous Vehicles Involved In Ephrata Walmart Crash

Several people have injuries after more than a half dozen vehicles were involved in a crash in the Ephrata Walmart parking lot Sunday.

Ephrata Police say a 40-year-old woman was flown to a hospital with a broken arm and other injuries while a 14-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Officers say the causing driver was a 70-year-old woman who likely experienced a medical issue. She was also taken to a hospital with injuries.

The crash involved six vehicles as well as a boat and trailer.

It took place at about 12:15 pm Sunday. Police were advising people to stay away from the area after the crash occurred.

The incident is still under investigation.