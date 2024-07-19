Thieves Make Off With $5,000 Worth Of Liquor In Ephrata

Police in Grant County are looking for two men that were captured on surveillance video stealing liquor from a grocery store in Ephrata.

Ephrata Police Chief Erik Koch says the theft, which occurred Thursday (July 18) at around 4:45 p.m. at the Safeway store in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest, went undetected by store employees.

"It was all undetected until they discovered their inventory was low the next day and then they reviewed footage and it got reported to us about twelve hours later."

The booze bandits made off with about $5,000 worth of wine and other spirits that were not locked up, and Koch says the only information they currently have about the suspects is the surveillance footage.

"Essentially, the photos are what we've got. We don't have the make or model of a vehicle. All we have is that they went in the store and loaded up their carts and scooted out of the store and haven't been seen since."

Koch says the theft was especially brazen given the hour of the day it occurred and the amount of merchandise that was stolen.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the theft is being asked to contact the Ephrata Police Department at 509-754-2491.