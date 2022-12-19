Othello Man Jailed on Burglary Charges

A man is facing burglary charges after a theft near Moses Lake last Friday.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the case began just before midnight, when deputies were called to the report of a suspicious person.

"While a deputy was en route to the scene, he came across 24-year-old Angel Lara of Othello, who was walking near the 500 block of Young Road. Lara was carrying two Milwaukee-brand tool bags. After questioning, Lara was released since there was no probable cause to detain him further."

Police later discovered the tool bags and $300 worth of tools had been stolen from a shed in the 600 block of Young Road, where detectives photographed a boot print in the snow for evidence.

Foreman says that print was used to tie Lara to the crime following a traffic stop in Ephrata the next day.

"Just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Ephrata Police stopped a vehicle near Nat Washington Way and State Route 282 after a shoplifting incident was reported at the Walmart. Lara was inside the vehicle and wearing boots that had tread matching the prints from the Young Road burglary. He also stated the Milwaukee tools and bags were inside the vehicle."

Lara was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and booked into the Grant County Jail.

Lara's vehicle was also seized and a search warrant obtained to recover the stolen tools.