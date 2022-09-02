Evacuation Levels Lifted for Union Valley Fire in Chelan

Chelan County Emergency Management lifted their evacuation notices Thursday night, after crews determined that the Union Valley Fire was no longer a threat.

The 25-acre Union Valley Fire in the 3200 block of Union Valley Road, was first reported around 2 p.m. on August 30.

Shortly afterwards, Chelan County Emergency Management issued Level 3 Evacuation notices for 1224 Union Valley Road, Horizon Lane, and Windy Ridge Lane. Baggenstos Lane to Jerry Garton Lane was at a Level 2 evacuation notice and Purtteman Gulch Road to Moon Ridge Lane was at a Level 1.

On Aug. 31, evacuation levels were dropped one level down and then on Sep. 2, all evacuation notices were dropped and roads were reopened.

The Department of Natural Resources is still investigating the fire and is asking the public to submit any video footage they have of the incident.