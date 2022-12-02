Expect Road Closures for Chelan County Starting Dec. 1

Chelan County Public Works closed three roads within Chelan County Thursday, in order to prepare for the winter season.

Chelan County Public Information Officer Jill FitzSimmons said Horselake Road, Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat, and Mountain Home Road in Leavenworth.

Chelan County issues seasonal winter closures in order to protect wintering mule deer and to protect the longevity of county road conditions.

During the winter, repeatedly freezing and thawing county roads can damage county roads that are currently unpaved.

Roadways are expected to reopen after April 1.