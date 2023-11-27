Fire Guts Vacation Cabin Near Plain

Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue is reporting $200,000 in damages from a fire at a one room legacy vacation cabin in the Ponderosa community near Plain.

The department says the source of the fire was potentially a heat tape application, but the cause is still under investigation this morning.

Image of cabin fire from Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue 11-27-2023 Image of cabin fire from Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue 11-27-2023 loading...

They report one nearby building was protected from damage in the fire which took place on Thanksgiving Day. Crews remained on scene until just after midnight after the fire caused large flames.

Firefighters say the one person staying in the cabin escaped without injury.