Home Damaged, Firefighter Injured In Lake Wenatchee Blaze

Firefighters battled blizzard-like conditions during their response to a house fire in the Lake Wenatchee area Tuesday night.

Crews from Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue and Chelan County Fire District No. 3 were called to a two-story home on Conrad Road after smoke detectors alerted neighbors to the blaze.

The fire was contained to the basement of the residence and was located near a wall heater.

Several apparatus and a total of 25 firefighters responded to the blaze, the cause of which is still under investigation.

No one was inside the home during the fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury when they slipped on a patch of ice and fell.

Damage from the fire is estimated at around $40,000.

