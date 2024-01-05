Fire Damages Shop Building Near Orondo

A building in Douglas County has heavy damage following a Thursday evening fire.

Orondo Fire Department Chief Jim Oatey says the blaze occurred along U.S. Highway 2 about a mile north of Turtle Rock Island.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a shop building fully engulfed in flames and two RVs in front of the structure that were being threatened by the flames.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson, Kay McKellar, says the fire was extinguished within a half-and-hour.

"There are no fire hydrants in that area which makes it necessary for crews to haul water to the location. In this instance, it took about seventeen-thousand gallons of water to put out the fire."

McKellar says the blaze also disrupted traffic on the adjacent highway.

"U.S. Highway 2 was closer for over an hour due to smoky conditions and electrical wires that presented a hazard."

A total of nine apparatus and 23 firefighters from the Orondo and Wenatchee Valley Fire Departments responded to the fire.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

