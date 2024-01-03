Fire Destroys Moses Lake Home

A Moses Lake residence was destroyed by fire over New Year's Weekend.

Crews from the Moses Lake Fire Department were dispatched to the blaze on South Gibby Road at around 9 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 30).

Firefighters arrived at the scene to discover a single-story home engulfed in flames.

The fire was brought under control and crews cleared the scene within two hours.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the City of Moses Lake Fire Marshal's Office at 509-765-2204.

