East Wenatchee Home Has Heavy Damage From Fire

There's heavy damage to a home in the 600 block of NE 10th St. in East Wenatchee from a fire Friday.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department says the fire started in the kitchen where it left heavy damage before spreading to the attic.

There were no injuries but two people living in the residence have been displaced, and the Red Cross was called in to assist them.

It's believed the fire started from food left on the stove, but an investigation is underway.

Firefighters wrapped up the fire and left the scene shortly before 2pm Friday.

Wenatchee Valley Fire spokesperson Kay McKellar says they were getting a lot of calls over the weekend about possible illegal burns.

She said people in the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee areas have been conducting activities such as burring leaves in preparation for the winter season.

McKellar said burning is not allowed in urban and urban growth areas, and is advising residents to contact the fire department to get specific information about what activity is permitted.