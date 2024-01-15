Fire Causing Heavy Damage To Wenatchee Home Under Investigation

An investigation continues into the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home on the 1700 block of Cascade Street in Wenatchee.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to the scene at about 5:30pm Friday and had the fire put out in a short time.

Department spokesperson Kay McKellar says the one man living at the home reported hearing sounds before the fire started.

"The person living in the home had been in the basement, and he heard what sounded like glass crashing to the floor," said McKellar. "But (we) weren't able to determine what caused that to happen."

The home was damaged to the point when the man needed to find another place to stay. He was assisted by the Red Cross.

Chelan PUD was contacted to cut electricity to the house.

Firefighters remained on the scene overnight to make sure there weren't any further ignitions with the fire.

There were no injuries.

McKellar said the fire department has also been dealing with an outbreak of broken pipes associated with the extreme cold weather.