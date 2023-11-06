Man Killed In Moses Lake House Fire

One person is dead following a house fire in Moses Lake on Sunday night.

Crews with the Moses Lake Fire Department were dispatched to the blaze on Crestmont Drive at around 10 p.m.

The two story residence was reportedly engulfed in smoke and flames when firefighters arrived.

Crews were able to knock down the flames by around 10:45 p.m. and three occupants of the home managed to escape the blaze without injury.

The remaining occupant, a 64-year-old man, was overtaken by smoke and heat and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

