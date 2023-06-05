Police Seeking Arson Suspect in Moses Lake

Police in Moses Lake are asking for the public's help to catch an arsonist.

According to a social media post by the Moses Lake Police Department, someone deliberately set a fire outside a residence in the 700 block of Windrose Drive at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

SourceOne News reports Batallion Chief Dave Holle of the Moses Lake Fire Department said the fire destroyed some shrubs and a vehicle, and was caught on video surveillance from a neighboring residence.

Police are asking anyone who has a video surveillance system attached to their home in the neighborhood to check and see if it might have captured any of the activity or the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene in the direction of Central Drive after setting the fire.

Anyone with information and/or video of the incident is asked to contact Officer Stewart with the Moses Lake Police Department at 509-762-1160, and reference case number 23ML08444.